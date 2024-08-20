Indian Army Leadership Convene to Strategize Future Vision Under General Upendra Dwivedi

The Indian Army’s senior leadership convened for a high-level meeting in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting was chaired by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), marking the inaugural strategic session under General Dwivedi’s command since he assumed the role of COAS on June 30, 2024. The meeting, which is scheduled to continue through August 20, brings together the General Officer Commanding-in-Chiefs (GOCs-in-C) of the Indian Army’s seven commands.

Agenda of the high-level meeting

The primary agenda of the discussions on Monday was to delineate the future trajectory of the Indian Army and align its goals with the broader vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. This vision includes positioning India as a significant global player and one of the most desirable places to live. The forum offered the top military leadership an opportunity to deliberate on strategic matters and chart the course for the Indian Army’s evolution over the next two decades.

One of the key focuses was the ongoing initiatives of the Indian Army and its role in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The leadership engaged in comprehensive discussions to define the Army’s contributions to the national objective and articulate the Indian Army’s Vision@2047. This vision aims to “transform into a modern, agile, adaptive, technology-enabled, and self-reliant future-ready force, capable of deterring and winning wars in a multi-domain environment across the spectrum of operations, to protect our national interests in synergy with the other Services.”

Key Discussion Points

The senior leadership outlined several broad goals to be pursued over the next decade. These include the reorganization of Army and Command Headquarters, realignment of Command, Corps, and Area HQ boundaries, and improving infrastructure. Enhancements to cross-domain capabilities—spanning land, air, cyber, and space—were also a significant part of the discussions.

A major topic was the leveraging of technology to foster a more data-oriented approach. The discussions also covered upgrading artillery, combat aviation, air defense, and infantry, along with exploring options for enhancing automation and logistics.

General Dwivedi emphasized the need for Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the indigenization of equipment, platforms, and weapons. He encouraged stakeholders to support the Indian defense industry in developing world-class equipment and establishing India as a leading defense exporter.

The meeting also addressed the importance of improving collaboration between the armed forces and establishing common military stations. Enhancing joint operations and integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force to meet future warfare challenges was a significant topic of discussion.

Additionally, the attendees explored initiatives to enhance the quality of life for military personnel at all ranks. The forum also considered ways to bolster contributions to the country’s health and education sectors, sports, and military education.