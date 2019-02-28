Armed forces joint press conference: The three service chiefs including Indian Navy, Army Army and Indian Air Force on Thursday briefed nation about the present situation. They also said that they are committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the nation. The service chiefs also looking forward to the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was captured by Pakistan army on Wednesday morning.

The India’s Tri-Services including the Indian Navy, Army and Indian Air Force on Thursday briefed media in a joint press conference. The press meet comes after the three chiefs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing were also present at the meeting. The three services said that they all are standing as one to ensure the safety and security of the nation. They said that they are committed to maintaining peace in the region. However, the trio are looking forward to safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan.

Air Vice Marshal Ravi Gopal Krishana Kapoor while addressing the media persons said that Indian Air Force fighters were tasked to intercept the intruding Pakistani aircraft and managed to thwart them. Although Pakistan Air Force jets dropped bombs but successfully, they failed to cause any damage to our nation. He also said that it would be premature to comment on the number of casualties on the terror camps, but the Indian aircraft destroyed intended targets. The India Air Force has enough evidence to show that whatever the forces wanted to do and the decision to show the evidence is on senior leadership.

Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral said that the Indian Navy is deployed in a high state of readiness and remains poised in three dimensions including surface, under the sea and in air to deter, prevent and defeat any misadventure by Pakistan in the maritime domain.

Major General Surendra Singh Mahal said that Pakistan Air Force targeted several installations including Brigade Headquarters, Battalion Headquarters and logistics installations in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. With high level of preparedness by the Indian armed forces, their designs were foiled. He further added that Indian weapons systems had been put on high alert and mechanized forces had been placed on standby to respond any provocation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a suicide bomb terror attack, led by Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Kashmir’s Pulwama on February 14.

