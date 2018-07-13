The Indian Army has decided not to go ahead in establishing Mountain Strike Corps in respect to China citing financial reasons, according to reports. It was decided by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) five years ago to formulate a new army with 90,000 troops at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore.

The Indian Army has decided not to proceed with Mountain Strike Corps in respect to China citing financial reasons, according to reports. It was decided by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) five years ago to formulate a new army with 90,000 troops at a cost of Rs 60,000 crore. According to The Print, the decision to establish a China-specific raising has been scrapped due to financial reasons. India and China witnessed their relations with each other going worse during the Doklam stand-off, however, the matter was resolved sensitively and diplomatically by both New Delhi and Beijing. Also, the step towards the fresh beginning was attempted by both the countries to send out a positive message across the world that relations between India and China were moving in the right direction.

The decision to not go ahead for raising Mountain Strike Corps has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recent informal visit to China. PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping a recent informal meet were aimed at sending out a positive message to the worked and neighbours that all was well between the two nations.

It seems that since the relations are now going in positive directions, there is no need to raise the Mountain Strike Corps. According to The Print, the decision has been taken due to financial reasons.

Also Read: Amit Shah says alliance with Nitish Kumar is strong, will not break

Also, the army has talked about focussing on optimisation of resources. A report said that if there was no point of recruiting more personnel if they cannot give guns and bullets to them.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz says it is painful to see PM Modi attending G20 summit

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More