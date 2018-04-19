The locals claimed that they saw two men in army fatigues with weapons. Taking the cognizance of the complaint the police launched search operations. Since they were seen near the airbase, the army was also alerted. Reportedly the two had hijacked a car from a local following the security agencies are now carrying out joint operations to locate the two men.

If reports are to be believed, the Indian Army along with other security agencies have been put on high alert in Punjab’s Pathankot and Gurdaspur. The alert was sounded after a suspicious movement by two unidentified men was detected in the area. Confirming the alert, SPS Parmar, IG Border Zone said that they had been on alert since 2-3 days after they received inputs of a suspicious movement near Bamiyal on Sunday night. The two people were spotted in Army fatigues and also carried weapons. In order to avoid any mishappening, the Army along with other agencies have been carrying out operations in the area.

Following the inputs, the Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts which share international borders with Pakistan have been put on alert. As per reports, the agencies increased the vigil in the districts after a local had informed the Punjab police about the two suspicious-looking men who took the car from him. The city has been on high alert after the local claimed he saw two people in Army uniforms carrying weapons on Wednesday night. The accused had even hijacked a Maruti Suzuki Alto and later left the car in the middle of a road. The local said, “Some men claiming to be a part of Army asked me for a lift. I let them in but soon realised they weren’t army men. As we tried to escape they attacked us, during our tussle they fled with my car. We informed police about this at night.”

As per a report by The Hindu, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pathankot, said that the search operations are being conducted since Sunday night after the complaint was registered with the police. SSP Vivek Soni said, “The complainant had given a ride to these two suspects, who were in Army fatigues, in his car. Their conversation, body language and the fact that they bore arms raised suspicion in the complainant’s mind, after which he left his car midway and approached the police.”

As per police report, the car was recovered but the search for the two men is still underway. Earlier, in 2016, a major terror attack was witnessed in Pathankot after heavily armed terrorists had attacked the Indian Air Force airbase. Also, A police station in Dinanagar was also targeted by terrorists in 2015 by the terrorists from across the border.

