Indian Army says 41 terrorists killed post-Pulwama attack, ops will continue against Jaish-e-Mohammed

The Indian Army has killed 69 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since the year has started. General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps KJS Dhillon on Wednesday said that 69 terrorists killed and 12 have been apprehended in 2019 so far. He also said that post-Pulwama suicide attack 41 terrorists have been killed and out of them 25 belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, 13 of them were Pakistanis.

Addressing a joint press conference of the state police chief and the Army, Director General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh said that 272 terrorists were eliminated in the state during 2018 and a large number were apprehended in the valley.

Dhillon further said that the army targeted JeM leadership and the situation now is no one is coming forward to take over the leadership of JeM in the Kashmir. He added that the operations against the terrorists will continue with full vigour and we will not let terrorism rise up.

Last month, GOC KJS Dhillon had claimed that the army had eliminated 18 terrorists, out of which 14 were from JeM. He had said that 6 out of 14 terrorists were highly ranked commanders.

On February 14, more than 40 soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district after a suicide bomber blew the bus filled with jawans.

