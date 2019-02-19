Indian Army on Pulwama terror attack: Lt Gen Dhillon appealed to the mothers of terrorists to request their sons to come to the mainstream as there is a surrender policy for them.

Indian Army on Pulwama terror attack: The Indian Armm on Tuesday warned that anyone who has picked up the gun will be killed unless he surrenders. Addressing a joint presser, KJS Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, Indian Army, appealed to the mothers of terrorists to request their sons to come to the mainstream as there is a surrender policy for them. Speaking about the recent Pulwama terror attack, Lt Gen Dhillon said that in less than 100 hours after the suicide bombing, the security forces eliminated the leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Kashmir. He said that after the Pulwama suicide bombing on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14, the security forces were tracking the top Jaish-e-Mohammad leadership in Kashmir valley. The attack was being controlled by Pakistan, he added.

Saying that security forces will keep all the options open to deal with Pulwama type suicide bombings, Army commander said this kind of car bomb attack that took place in Pulwama happened after a long time in Kashmir. Earlier, security forces on Monday killed Afghan IED expert Abdul Rashid Ghazi and JeM commander Kamran in a gunbattle in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. In the fight, a Major, three soldiers, policeman and a civilian also lost their lives.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, SP Pani, who was part of the press conference, said that there has been a significant dip in the recruitment of terrorists in the valley as security forces have not come across any recruitment in the past three months. He urged the families and the local community to curtail the recruitment process.

While CRPF Inspector General Operation, Zulfiqar Hassan, said that the Pulwama attack happened because of an IED laden civilian car and now SOP on civil cars will be changed. About the rising incidents of harassment against Kashmiri students outside the valley, he said that the jawans have established a helpline-14411 for the students and a lot of Kashmiri students have approached the helpline a and were subsquently taken care of.

#WATCH Live from Srinagar: Army, CRPF and J&K Police address the media https://t.co/b4u0mnJzJD — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More