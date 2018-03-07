While presenting the documents in the Parliament, Ministry of Home Affairs stated that 3,422 jawans left the Army in 2015. The documents highlighted that as the time passed the number of jawans quitting the forces also rose. In 2016, 8,912 jawans resigned and later in 2017 around 14,587 jawans left their jobs in Indian Army and joined private sector for better opportunities. The reports also highlighted that the number rose by a huge margin in 2017.

A total of 27,862 army personnel have put down their papers and have gone on to grab better career opportunities in the last three years

In what could be perceived as a major jolt to the Indian defence sector, it has been found that the number of army officers and jawans who have either taken voluntary retirement or resigned from the central paramilitary forces has increased by a huge margin since 2015. As per reports, a total of 27,862 army personnel have put down their papers and have gone on to grab better career opportunities in the last three years. The staggering number of jawans leaving the forces is said to be putting the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the docks as the party had always been lionising the efforts of Indian Army since it came to power.

Reports suggest that a total of 27,862 jawans left the army since 2015 till January 31, 2018. According to the document tabled by the Home Ministry in the Parliament, a total of 14,587 personnel including gazetted officers of central paramilitary forces – CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, CISF and Assam Rifles — have willingly stepped down from their posts in 2017. Meanwhile, only 3,422 jawans resigned in 2015 and 8,912 in 2016. As per the figures presented by the ministry of home affairs, the following trend was particularly visible in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

ALSO READ: Miscreants hurl petrol bombs at BJP office in Coimbatore after Periyar statue vandalised in Vellore

Presenting the figures, the ministry stated at 1,156 constable and head constables including others left the job. The reports also highlighted that the number rose by a huge margin in 2017. Around 4,154 jawans left the army in 2017. On the other hand, 35 gazetted officers had left CRPF in 2015 whereas, 59 left in 2017. Commenting on the matter of jawans quitting the forces, a senior official said the following trend of jawans quitting the forces will continue till 2024 as they are looking out for better jobs in private sectors.

ALSO READ: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar taken to US for further treatment

ALSO READ: BSF jawan loses seven days’ pay for ‘disrespecting’ PM Narendra Modi

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App