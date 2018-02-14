Sending out a strong message to Asaduddin Owaisi, Army's Northern Command chief General Devraj Anbu said that the Army does not communalise martyrs and those making communal comments do not understand it well. Owaisi had stirred a controversy on Tuesday when he said most of the soldiers killed in recent Jammu attacks were Muslims.

Northern Command chief General Devraj Anbu has urged politicians to not communalise martyrs. Mr Anbu was asked to comment on Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks that most of the soldiers killed in recent Jammu attacks were Muslims and people should stop questioning the patriotism of the religion. “We don’t communalize martyrs, those making statements don’t know the Army well,” Anby had said giving out a strong reply.

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi had pointed out that most of the martyrs killed in the recent attack on an Army camp in Jammu on Saturday were Muslims and it was the high time people stop terming Muslims as ‘Pakistani’ and stopped questioning their loyalty. “Those who call Indian Muslims Pakistani should learn something from this. We (Muslims) are sacrificing our lives,” Owaisi had told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Six army personnel were killed when militants attacked Sunjuwan Military camp last week. Three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were also neutralised in the incident. Four of the slain soldiers were identified as Kashmiris. The funeral of the soldiers took place yesterday with Kashmiris thronging in to pay their last respect to the martyrs despite terror threats.

Following the attack, Defence Minister Nirmala Sithraman had lashed out at Pakistan and had said they will have pay for the ‘Jammu misadventure’. She had added that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain. “Pakistan will pay for this misadventure. I repeat, Pakistan will pay for it,” she had said while visiting the state to take stock of the situation following the attack.