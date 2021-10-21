India has deployed its latest M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers along with the battle-proven Bofors artillery guns at the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any threat from the Chinese side in the Eastern sector.

Indian Army soldiers on Thursday demonstrated battle drills to destroy enemy tanks in the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any threat from the Chinese side. To boost its battle preparedness, the Indian army is undergoing P190 program which makes the soldier undergo tough physical and mental training along with drills on a daily basis. Indian Army soldiers underwent aggressive training, vigorous exercise, and meditation for the troops in rough climate conditions and terrains of the Eastern Sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

India has deployed its latest M-777 Ultra-Light Howitzers along with the battle-proven Bofors artillery guns at the Tawang sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to tackle any threat from the Chinese side in the Eastern sector. The force has also deployed the upgraded version of the L-70 anti-aircraft guns at high-altitude locations along the LAC. The upgraded vintage L-70 air defence guns have enhanced target acquisition and automatic target tracking capabilities under all weather conditions with high-resolution electro-optical sensors.

Interacting with reporters, Captain Sariya Abbasi said, “The guns can bring down all unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned combat aerial vehicles, attack helicopters and modern aircraft. The gun has enhanced target acquisition and automatic target tracking capability under all weather conditions with high-resolution electro-optical sensors comprising a daylight television camera, a thermal imaging camera, and a laser range finder.”

Notably, the Indian Army has also increased the deployment of air assets, including unmanned aircraft, in the Arunachal Pradesh sector along the border with China. The Army recently deployed its aviation brigade in the Arunachal Pradesh sector after acquiring unmanned aircraft ‘Heron I’, chopper ”ALH Dhruv’ and weaponised attack helicopter ‘Rudra’.