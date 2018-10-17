Indian Army soldier arrested on espionage charges: Reports suggest that the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a soldier belonging to Indian Army's Signal Regiment. The soldier was arrested in Meerut Cantonment on the charges of espionage. As per current reports, the Indian Army jawan is currently being interrogated by the concerned authorities.

An Indian Army soldier has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police in Meerut cantonment on Wednesday. Reports suggest that the soldier belonging to Indian Army’s Signal Regiment has been held on the charges of espionage. The Indian Army soldier who was arrested today is currently being interrogated by the police. The folloiwng development emerges a few weeks after BrahMos Aerospace engineer, Nishant Agarwal, was arrested on the charges of spying. As per reports, Nishant had been leaking secret information to Pakistan. Soon after the development emerged.

The concerned authorities were put to action after which all his bank accounts were seized and investigated. BrahMos Aerospace engineer was arrested by the Anti-terrorist Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra in Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested in October 2018. Later, the UP ATS was given Nishant’s transit remand. Nishant Agarwal who was working in Nagpur was later taken to Lucknow for his interrogation.

Reports claimed that he was in touch with Pakistan’s intelligence agencies through Facebook. The fake Facebook accounts which had manipulated the BrahMos engineers belonged to women. During investigations, the ATS found that the two Facebook accounts where were being used to extract information from Nishat were based out of Islamabad and were reportedly being run by Pakistan operatives.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, an ATS official said that such fake accounts are used to approach senior officials to extract information from them. Nishant too was honey trapped via Facebook accounts, say reports. Nishant Agarwal was arrested from Wardha Road Facility of BrahMos for allegedly leaking confidential information to Pakistan.

The investigating authorities have charged Nishant Agarwal under several sections of Official Secrets Act, Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More