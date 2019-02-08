The Indian Army on Thursday asserted that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is currently going through a progressive yet challenging phase. Addressing a media gathering at Northern Command's investiture ceremony at Udhampur, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC) of the Northern Command also revealed that at least 450 terrorists are still active in the Valley with full support from Pakistan.

Northern Command Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Thursday said that the fight against terrorism had entered an important phase adding that there had been a relative decline in the recruitment of youth in militancy in Kashmir since September last year. He further stated that over 16 terrorist camps were operating across the Line of Control (LoC).

Addressing a media gathering at Northern Command’s investiture ceremony at Udhampur on Thursday, the GOC-in-C said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is currently going through a progressive yet challenging phase. He said that in 2018, over 191 youngsters had reportedly joined the terrorism and the most number of recruitments were recorded in the month of August.

While hitting out at Pakistan, Singh said that the Pakistani army had been using social media platforms to assemble the Kashmiri youths and was influencing them to join militancy. He said that the radicalisation of Kashmiri youth by the Pakistani army was a matter of concern for India and a global phenomenon. He further highlighted the fact that the Valley was suffering hindrance due to the terrorism being aided and operated by Pakistan in Kashmir.

When asked about the number of terror camps active in the region of J&K, Singh said that over 350 to 400 militants were active in the Valley while around 50 were active in Jammu region.

