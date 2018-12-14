Prabhu Ramamoorthy, an US-based Indian techie from Tamil Nadu was sentenced to prison for 9 years after he was found guilty of a sexual offence against a fellow female passenger in a passenger aircraft earlier this year, on Thursday. Ramamoorthy, who had been to the US on an H1-B visa in 2015, will be sent back to India at the end of his sentence in the Detroit prison.

Terence Berge, the judge who read out the sentence, expected that the punishment meted out would be enough to deter anyone from committing similar crimes. Prosecutors had demanded a minimum of 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for the techie.

