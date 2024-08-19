Indian Borders, Airports, Ports On ALERT Amid Mpox Wave

The Central government has alerted authorities at airports, ports, and borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan to closely monitor incoming international passengers who may show symptoms of monkeypox (mpox), sources said.

Mpox has been spreading globally.

In Delhi, three state-run hospitals—Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Lady Hardinge Hospital—have been designated as the primary facilities for quarantining, managing, and treating mpox patients.

The Centre has also instructed all states to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle mpox cases, with specific hospitals designated as nodal centers and this information shared with the public, according to sources.

On Sunday, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chaired a meeting to assess the country’s readiness for mpox, emphasizing the need for enhanced surveillance for early detection.

Officials stated that there are currently no reported mpox cases in India and that the risk of a widespread outbreak with sustained transmission remains low, based on current assessments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern due to its spread in several parts of Africa.

“The virus strain circulating this time is more virulent and infectious, but the risk of a major outbreak in the country is low,” an officer told PTI.

The Health Ministry has ordered officials to ensure that the network of testing laboratories is prepared for early diagnosis. Currently, 32 laboratories in India are equipped to test for mpox.

Cases of mpox have been rising steadily in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Last year, there was a significant increase in reported cases worldwide. This year, the number of cases has already surpassed last year’s total, with more than 15,600 cases and 537 deaths reported.