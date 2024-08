An Indian bus carrying at least 40 passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi River in Nepal’s Tanahun district on Friday, according to a report by news agency ANI, citing the Nepal Police.

“The bus, with the registration number UP FT 7623, veered off the road and plunged into the river, coming to rest on the riverbank,” said DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office in Tanahun.