Family members of abducted Indian jewellery businessman have confirmed that he is expected to return his home in Dongri in South Mumbai. Tabrez Akbarali Bana was abducted in China on March 23 over a payment dispute. Bana's father in law Jigar Abbas said that he has not communicated Bana personally, but his daughter had contacted him. In 2012, two Indian traders, Sunder Agrawal and Deepak Raheja, had to face cases for allegedly cheating Chinses suppliers.

Tabrez Akbarali Bana, a jewellery businessman from South Mumbai’s, went missing in China’s Zhejiang province has finally been traced and expected to return to his home in Dongri in Mumbai. Confirming the matter, his family members said he was abducted by local traders more than a week ago, on March 23, over a payment dispute. Following the incident, India’s foreign authorities in China had sought details about the abducted Indian trader from the Beijing’s government. Talking about the matter to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), Bana father in law, Jiggar Abbas said, “It was a case of mistaken identity and Bana has been let off by the abductors after he showed them passport details to prove he was not the person they were looking for. This was his first visit to China”.

Jigar Abbas added that he has not communicated with him personally, but his daughter had contacted Bana. Jigar Abbas added, “We all family members are eagerly waiting to see Bana and its been a very trying time. My daughter is very distressed since the incident happened. We failed to meet the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj as she was out of the country. We had also tweeted for help. Talking to his wife over the phone, Bana had assured that he is all right in the country and will come back soon to India after completing his business and would return to Mumbai at the earliest.

ALSO READ: 8 terrorists killed in two encounters with security forces in Anantnag and Shopian; 2 jawans martyred

Bana is married to Jigar Abbas’ daughter Afroz and the couple have two children. As per family members, Bana was abducted while he was speaking to his wife over the phone. India traders generally visit Chinese town, Yiwu, the world’s biggest commodity market to purchase goods and sell them via retails outlets in India. This is not the first incident that has been reported from China, similar cases like this in the past have happened with Indian traders. In 2012, two Indian traders, Sunder Agrawal and Deepak Raheja, had to face cases for allegedly cheating Chinses suppliers.

ALSO READ: Petrol price highest in 4 years at Rs 73.73, diesel stands at all-time-high

ALSO READ: New Income tax rules will be implemented from April 1 for financial year

2018-19

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App