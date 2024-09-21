Indian Cancer Genome Atlas Launches First Multi-Omics Data Portal

The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) has launched India's first comprehensive cancer multi-omics data portal which provides open access to clinically correlated data from Indian cancer patients, aimed at transforming cancer research and treatment for Indian population.

The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) has launched India’s first comprehensive cancer multi-omics data portal which provides open access to clinically correlated data from Indian cancer patients, aimed at transforming cancer research and treatment for Indian population.

Historically, cancer treatments in India have been based on Western data sets. However, cancers in Indian patients can differ significantly at the molecular level. ICGA’s mission is to create Indian-specific datasets to help researchers and clinicians develop personalized treatment protocols.

This new open-access portal represents a monumental step in revolutionising cancer research, specifically for Indian patients.The ICGA cancer multi-omics portal is the first in India to offer data that includes DNA, RNA, and protein profiles of breast cancer patients, integrated with clinical outcomes.

Currently, the platform consists of data from 50 breast cancer patients, with plans to expand to over 500 patients in the coming year. This data is freely accessible to the global research community under India’s PRIDE guidelines, which promote ethical sharing and collaboration in cancer research.

The portal features India’s first comprehensive cancer multi-omics data resource, specifically for breast cancer patients, offering detailed genomic and proteomic information. Built on the internationally recognized cBioPortal platform, it integrates with global cancer research efforts and currently includes clinically annotated DNA, RNA, and protein profiles from 50 Indian patients, with plans to expand to 500 within a year. Adhering to PRIDE guidelines, the portal is freely accessible to the scientific community and aims to advance precision oncology for Indian patients. The ICGA also invites global researchers to collaborate and contribute to this initiative.

Professor Shekhar C. Mande, Former DG-CSIR and currently a Senior Professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University, stated, “Making this invaluable cancer data publicly accessible is a crucial step in speeding up scientific discoveries and improving patient outcomes. By sharing this data openly, we empower researchers, clinicians, and innovators to collaborate, explore new avenues, and achieve transformative breakthroughs in cancer treatment.”

In a joint statement, Dr. JC Zenklusen, Director of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) at the NCI, NIH, USA, and Prof. Sunil Badve, Vice Chair of Pathology Cancer Programs at Emory University School of Medicine, expressed, “Fifteen years ago, when we launched TCGA, we couldn’t have anticipated the remarkable advancements in cancer research. It’s exciting to see ICGA making such rapid progress and taking bold steps to revolutionize cancer research. Understanding the genomes of cancer patients will enhance treatment for Indians both in India and globally. We encourage others with similar data to contribute to ICGA, enabling this initiative to expand and drive even greater breakthroughs.”

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director at Persistent, and Non-Executive Director at ICGA said, “We have made an excellent start with this groundbreaking multi-omics cancer portal. Cancer touches all of us, and the need for more effective, personalized treatments–especially tailored to the unique genetic and environmental factors in India–is urgent. This portal will empower researchers with crucial data to advance customized cancer research for better treatment outcomes. I encourage everyone to contribute and support this vital cause, helping us accelerate progress in the fight against cancer.”

The Indian Cancer Genome Atlas (ICGA) is a national initiative focused on mapping the genomic, transcriptomic, and proteomic landscapes of cancers across India. As a section 8 not-for-profit organization, the ICGA Foundation, operates through a public-private-philanthropic partnership, with active support from over 50 clinicians, researchers, and data analysts.

Its mission is to enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment for Indian patients and contribute to the global understanding of cancer biology. The foundation’s first project focuses on the multi-omics profiling of breast cancer, with plans to extend this effort to other types of cancer in the future.

