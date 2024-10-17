Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Indian Coast Guard Launches Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/24 In Goa And Maharashtra

The Indian Coast Guard is conducting a two-day Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/24 which began on Wednesday, along the coastline of Goa and Maharashtra, in coordination with the Indian Navy.

Indian Coast Guard Launches Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/24 In Goa And Maharashtra

The Indian Coast Guard is conducting a two-day Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/24 which began on Wednesday, along the coastline of Goa and Maharashtra, in coordination with the Indian Navy, Customs, Coastal Police, CISF, MPA, Fisheries Department, and Captain of Ports, State of Goa.

The comprehensive Coastal Security Exercise aims at strengthening and enhancing the coastal and maritime security of the nation. The multi-agency exercise takes place along the entire coastline, engaging a range of maritime agencies and stakeholders.

The exercise will simulate realistic scenarios to test and improve our collective response to maritime security threats, such as infiltration, smuggling, piracy, and natural disasters. Key participating agencies included the Coast Guard, Navy, Marine Police, Customs, Port Authorities, and Fisheries Department.

This joint exercise demonstrates the commitment to safeguarding the coastline and protecting the nation’s maritime interests.

During the exercise, various drills and scenarios will be conducted, including simulated terrorist threats, to revalidate SOPs & evolve synergy amongst agencies to achieve 100% effective patrolling along the coastline to identify gaps & interdict infiltrators to prevent landing/ attack on VAs/VPs and various state vessels.

This exercise aims to undertake awareness and information sharing amongst various stakeholders, to form a unified coastal security communication plan.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Canadian Journalist Calls Trudeau’s Statement On Khalistan A Major Win For India

Coastal Security Exercise Indian Coast Guard Indian Navy Sagar Kavach
