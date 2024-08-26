Indian Coast Guard Rescues 11 Crew Members From Sinking Cargo Ship MV ITT Puma

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 11 crew members from the distressed MV ITT Puma during a challenging night-time search and rescue operation, according to a press release issued on Monday. The Mumbai-registered general cargo vessel was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair when it reportedly sank about 90 nautical miles south of […]

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully rescued 11 crew members from the distressed MV ITT Puma during a challenging night-time search and rescue operation, according to a press release issued on Monday.

The Mumbai-registered general cargo vessel was en route from Kolkata to Port Blair when it reportedly sank about 90 nautical miles south of Sagar Island, West Bengal.

The Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Chennai first received a distress signal late on August 25, 2024. The ICG’s Regional Headquarters (North East) in Kolkata swiftly deployed two ICG vessels and a Dornier aircraft to the location.

The Dornier aircraft, equipped with advanced night-capable sensors, detected life rafts adrift and spotted survival red flares from the distressed crew.

Guided by the aircraft, the ICG ship reached the coordinates where two life rafts were found tied together, carrying the survivors. Despite challenging weather conditions, the ICG ships Sarang and Amogh, along with the Dornier aircraft, carried out a coordinated sea-air rescue operation, ensuring the crew’s safety during the late hours of August 25 and the early hours of August 26.

Earlier, on August 24, the Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft detected the IFB Angel adrift due to an engine defect about 70 km southeast of Diu. The information was relayed to the ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Sub Centre (MRCSC) at Pipavav. ICG Ship Rajratan was diverted to assist the distressed IFB with nine crew members amid rough seas. The boat was safely towed to Jafarabad.

On August 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the newly constructed state-of-the-art Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

He also virtually launched the Regional Marine Pollution Response Centre, located at the Chennai Port premises, and the Coast Guard Air Enclave in Puducherry.

These facilities have been established to ensure robust maritime security and provide efficient responses to emergencies, reinforcing India’s commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection. This state-of-the-art facility aims to significantly enhance the coordination and effectiveness of maritime rescue operations for mariners and fishermen in distress at sea.

The Centre is equipped with the latest technology for distress monitoring through terrestrial and satellite systems and advanced communication systems for real-time management of alerts by highly trained ICG personnel specializing in Search & Rescue procedures, utilizing rescue aircraft, ships, and other facilities.

(With ANI Inputs)

