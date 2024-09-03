Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Indian Coast Guard’s ALH Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing During Rescue Operation

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched yesterday.

In a dramatic turn of events, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which had successfully rescued 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat, encountered an emergency situation last night. The helicopter was deployed around 11:00 PM for the medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew member from the Indian-flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, located approximately 45 kilometres off Porbandar.

During the operation, the ALH, carrying a crew of four, was forced to make an emergency landing at sea while approaching the vessel. One crew member has been successfully recovered, but search efforts are ongoing for the remaining three crew members. The wreckage of the aircraft has been located.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized four ships and two aircraft to aid in the search and rescue operation. The incident occurred as the helicopter was en route to the tanker for critical evacuation.

 

