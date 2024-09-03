In a dramatic turn of events, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), which had successfully rescued 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat, encountered an emergency situation last night. The helicopter was deployed around 11:00 PM for the medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew member from the Indian-flagged motor tanker Hari Leela, located approximately 45 kilometres off Porbandar.

On 02 Sep 2024, @IndiaCoastGuard ALH helicopter was launched at 2300 hrs to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off #Porbandar, #Gujarat. The helicopter had to make an emergency landing at sea. One crew member recovered, search for the remaining… — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) September 3, 2024

During the operation, the ALH, carrying a crew of four, was forced to make an emergency landing at sea while approaching the vessel. One crew member has been successfully recovered, but search efforts are ongoing for the remaining three crew members. The wreckage of the aircraft has been located.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilized four ships and two aircraft to aid in the search and rescue operation. The incident occurred as the helicopter was en route to the tanker for critical evacuation.