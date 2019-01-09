The Indian consulate in Melbourne, Australia was briefly evacuated after a suspicious package was found on its premises. Similar suspicious packages were found at other consulates including the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea and Pakistan. While the packages are now being attended by emergency services, a probe has been launched surrounding the incidents. Australian journalists tweeted the images and videos showing Australian police and emergency vehicles at the Indian consulate.

The Indian consulate in Melbourne, Australia was briefly evacuated after a suspicious package was found on its premises. Similar packages were found at several diplomatic missions in the city, prompting the Australian authority to launch a major emergency operation.

According to reports, several suspicious packages were sent to at least 10 international consulates across Melbourne. “The packages are being examined by attending emergency services. The circumstances surrounding the incidents are being investigated,” Australian Federal Police tweeted.

Reports say, these suspicious packages were sent to consulates of India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, Germany, Greece, Spain, Seychelles, Switzerland, Croatia and Egypt.

Australian journalists tweeted the images and videos showing Australian police and emergency vehicles at the Indian consulate. In one of the tweeted video, the police can be seen entering the Korean embassy, where too the suspicious package was found.

