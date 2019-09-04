Pakistani supporters attack India's High Commission in London: This is second such violent attack in the last 20 days sponsored by Pakistan government. The London Police became mute spectators when the vandalism was going on and not a single person was arrested.

Hundreds of Pakistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in London on Tuesday to vent their ire against India after Pakistan faced humiliation in the international forum over the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters hurled stones and eggs and damaged the window panes and the premises. Reports said some vehicles parked inside the premises of the embassy also got damaged due to stone-pelting by the pro-jihadi groups.

This is second such violent attack in the last 20 days sponsored by Pakistan government. The London Police became mute spectators when the vandalism was going on and not a single person was arrested, sources said. Though London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the attack, some Indians said London has turned into a lawless sub-Saharan country.

It seems the protesters are enjoying the tacit support of elements in the police force and the UK government. Without their approval, hundreds of Pakistanis wouldn’t have gathered in front of the Indian embassy. As a result, stone-pelting, which is considered as the USP of the pro-Pakistani groups in Kashmir, was reenacted in London yesterday.

On August 15, the same Pakistani supporters including a group of separatist Sikhs attacked Indians outside the Indian embassy in London who were celebrating the country’s 73rd Independence Day. The protesters threw eggs, hurled shoes and bottles at them. The police didn’t arrest a single person. The police were outnumbered by the protesters as hundreds of protesters, waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, rallied outside the Indian High Commission and resorted to violence. Reports said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special adviser on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari attended the rally and addressed the charged crowd.

Neither the BBC nor the Amnesty International, that highlight human rights violation in Kashmir, have said anything on the Indian embassy attack issue. Here, newsx.com asks how hundreds of protesters gathered at a particular venue without the knowledge of the government? Isn’t it a conspiracy against India?

