Indian family abused in Ireland by racist man: An Indian family on a three-day trip to Ireland became a victim of racism on a train from Belfast to Dublin, a report in The Irish Times said on Friday. Prasun Bhattacharjee and his family had a to face an hour-long tirade over their accent, skin colour and nationally by a man who was reportedly drunk. The abuser was a fellow passenger who continued to humiliate the family all the way to Dublin. Bhattacharjee narrated the incident saying it was frustrating and he along with his family felt really bad.

The abuser was drinking from a can of beer and sat beside the family throughout the journey. Prasun also revealed that a train guard also passed through them talking into a mobile phone, however, no action was taken against the man and they had to wait to end the abuse. A man boarded the train in Dundalk, Co Louth and berated and abused them for ethnicity. Bhattacharjee said the man could have been drunk.

@IrishRail @narendramodi @IrelandPM @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @ukhomeoffice I am an Indian traveling with BIVS with my parents. I was traveling from Belfast to Dublin ( 19:05-21:15) in coach D. A passenger abused us for more than an hour for our nationality. Feeling frustrated! — Prasun Bhattacharjee (@Prasun6) June 9, 2019

Considering Bhattacharjee to be a Pakistani national, the person asked him to go back to Pakistan. There were two staff members on board the service and that they arranged for security to escort Bhattacharjee and his family members from the station when the train arrived at Connolly, an Irish Rail spokesperson said.

The Irish Rail faced criticism after Bhattacharjee and his parents were racially abused by a man on the Belfast to Dublin train on Sunday evening.

