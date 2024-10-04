Indian Government Grants Classical Language Status to Five Languages; How Marathi Got The Status?

In a significant move to promote and preserve India’s rich linguistic heritage, the Indian government has conferred classical language status to five languages: Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali. This announcement was made on Thursday evening, expanding the existing list of classical languages that already included Tamil, Malayalam, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, and Odia. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of these languages in safeguarding India’s cultural legacy.

Government’s Commitment to Classical Languages

“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved to confer the status of classical language to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages. The classical languages serve as a custodian of Bharat’s profound and ancient cultural heritage, embodying the essence of each community’s historical and cultural milestone,” the government stated in a press release.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to fostering an appreciation for India’s diverse linguistic landscape, which is deeply intertwined with the nation’s identity.

Rationale Behind the Move

The government believes that granting classical language status will create substantial employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields. The preservation, documentation, and digitization of ancient texts in these languages are expected to generate jobs in areas such as archiving, translation, publishing, and digital media.

In 2020, the government established three Central universities focused on the Sanskrit language as part of its broader initiative to promote classical languages. Additionally, the Central Institute of Classical Tamil was founded to facilitate the translation of ancient Tamil texts, promote research, and offer courses to university students. The Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru has also set up Centers for Excellence for the study and preservation of Classical Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Odia.

To further bolster the recognition and achievements in classical languages, several national and international awards have been introduced. The Ministry of Education provides benefits such as National Awards for Classical Languages, Chairs in Universities, and dedicated Centers for the promotion of these languages.

Understanding Classical Languages

Classical languages are defined as ancient languages that boast independent traditions and a rich literary heritage. These languages have significantly influenced various literary styles and philosophical texts throughout history. With the recent approval, the total number of recognized classical languages in India has now increased to eleven, further enriching the country’s linguistic heritage.

Criteria for Declaring a Language Classical

The government established a new category called ‘Classical Languages’ on October 12, 2004, starting with Tamil, which met the criteria based on its history of over a thousand years and its valuable texts and literature.

To assess the eligibility of languages for classical status, the Ministry of Culture constituted a Linguistic Experts Committee (LEC) in November 2004 under the Sahitya Akademi. Sanskrit was declared a classical language the following year, and subsequent languages—Telugu and Kannada in 2008, and Malayalam and Odia in 2013 and 2014—were added to the list.

According to a 2005 press release, the criteria for declaring a classical language include:

High Antiquity : The language must possess ancient texts or a recorded history extending over 1,500 to 2,000 years.

: The language must possess ancient texts or a recorded history extending over 1,500 to 2,000 years. Valuable Heritage : A substantial body of ancient literature or texts that have been preserved and appreciated by generations of speakers.

: A substantial body of ancient literature or texts that have been preserved and appreciated by generations of speakers. Originality : The language must have a distinct literary tradition that is not derived from another speech community.

: The language must have a distinct literary tradition that is not derived from another speech community. Distinctness from Modern Forms: A clear distinction should exist between the classical language and its modern forms, indicating potential discontinuity between ancient and later versions.

Once a language is conferred classical status, it is entitled to various benefits aimed at fostering its study and preservation, including:

International Awards : Two major international awards are granted annually to scholars of eminent standing in Classical Indian Languages.

: Two major international awards are granted annually to scholars of eminent standing in Classical Indian Languages. Centre of Excellence : Establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Languages to support advanced research.

: Establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Languages to support advanced research. Professional Chairs: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is encouraged to create Professional Chairs in central universities to promote the study of these classical languages.

The Journey of Marathi to Classical Status

The path to obtaining classical language status for Marathi began with a proposal from the Maharashtra Government in 2013, which was forwarded to the Ministry for consideration. The LEC recommended Marathi for classical language status, but during inter-ministerial consultations in 2017, the Home Ministry suggested revising the criteria to make them stricter. The Prime Minister’s Office also noted the necessity to evaluate how many other languages might become eligible for classical status.

Similar proposals were submitted from Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal, seeking classical status for Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, respectively. In a July meeting, the LEC under the Sahitya Kala Akademi revised the criteria for awarding classical language status. These criteria now include high antiquity of early texts or recorded history spanning 1,500 to 2,000 years, a significant body of ancient literature, and distinctiveness from contemporary forms, among other factors.