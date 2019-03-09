Indian government says naya Pakistan should show naya action against terrorism: While briefing the media over Indian Air Force (IAF) air strikes, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan is still pushing a false narrative on the aerial dogfight, however, the country has no proof to back its claim.

The government of India on Sunday said that India has shown evidence that Pakistan deployed F-16 aircraft during the aerial dogfight that took place on February 27, 2019. While briefing the media over Indian Air Force (IAF) air strikes, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Pakistan is still pushing a false narrative on the aerial dogfight, however, the country has no proof to back its claim.

The ministry also demanded that Pakistan should share the video proof of shooting down the second Indian aircraft, it claims to have, with the International media.

Raveesh Kumar,MEA: If Pakistan claims to be a 'Naya Pakistan' with 'nayi soch' then it should show 'naya action' against terrorist groups and cross border terrorism pic.twitter.com/VlSPSfLQRq — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2019

The Indian government also claimed that India has provided evidence to Pakistan that Pakistan used F-16 aircraft against India and has asked the USA to examine whether the use of F-16 against India is in accordance with terms and conditions of sale.

