Indian K9 Team Ensure Security at Paris Olympics 2024: Historic Collaboration with France

In a landmark initiative, a team of ten highly trained dogs from various Indian Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and special commando units has been deployed to France to bolster security measures for the upcoming Paris Olympics, which are set to commence on July 26.

These elite canine teams, along with their handlers, represent a collaboration among several CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), as well as the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Assam Rifles. Their deployment marks the first-ever joint operation involving Indian K9 units on French soil.

🚨 ITBP Anti-sabotage K9 teams, alongside other CAPFs, are conducting security sanitisation patrols in Paris for the upcoming Olympics. #ITBP Malinois K9s JULIE and GOLDY lead the charge for our 🇮🇳 Indian K9 Teams. #Paris2024 #Security#IndianK9s pic.twitter.com/PMQy3xXW5i — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 20, 2024

In a statement shared on social media, the ITBP announced, “At the request of the French Government, our elite #K9 team is deployed for critical anti-sabotage duties at the #ParisOlympics2024. This historic first for Indian #CAPF showcases our unwavering commitment to global security.”

The ten canine teams, primarily composed of Belgian Malinois dogs known for their agility and effectiveness in security tasks, will perform essential sniffing and patrolling duties across various event venues. These dogs are highly skilled in detecting explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other potential threats, making them invaluable assets for maintaining safety during the global sporting events.

To prepare for their mission, the teams underwent an intensive 10-week training program tailored specifically for the Olympics. This preparation ensured that both the dogs and their handlers were equipped with the necessary skills to operate in high-stakes environments.

The handlers have not only undergone physical refresher training but have also completed a specialized course in basic French to facilitate communication during their assignment. This effort underscores the importance of effective collaboration and preparedness in international security operations.

The deployment of the Indian K9 teams will be conducted in coordination with French police and security agencies, reflecting the strong security cooperation between India and France. This initiative highlights the global recognition of India’s expertise in security and its commitment to contributing to international events.

As the Paris Olympics approaches, India will be represented by a contingent of 117 athletes, and the presence of these canine teams underscores India’s proactive role in ensuring the safety and security of the Games.

