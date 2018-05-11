Indian journalist charged with smuggling people after he sought to help fake media contingent of eight other Indians arrive in Brisbane to cover Commonwealth games, held from April 4 to 15 in Queensland, will spend at least six more weeks in custody after his case was adjourned on Friday. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46-year-old, is said to be employed by a newspaper based in Chandigarh and is accused of falsifying documents along with human trafficking.

An Indian journalist charged with attempting to smuggle eight other Indians to Brisbane ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2018, that was held from April 4 to 15, was remanded to custody on Friday after having his case adjourned. Rakesh Kumar Sharma, 46-year-old, is accused under the Migeration Act of 1958, including that for human trafficking and possessing false documents. Sharma, who reports say, was employed by a newspaper based in Chandigarh, faces up to 20 years in jail as per Australian law, if convicted. The group that tried illegal entry was questioned at Brisbane airport on suspicion of carrying false documents.

Court documents allege that Sharma arranged for the group, ages between 19 and 37, to come to Australia. He is also accused of filing a form he knew was forged, which would enable them to get visas to stay in Australia.

ABF Regional Commander Queensland Terry Price, on Sharma’s arrest had said, “Anyone wishing to enter Australia, including athletes, team officials, spectators and the media must hold a valid visa and accreditation and must be deemed to be a legitimate visitor.”

In March, nine individuals who arrived at Brisbane Airport held Temporary Activity Visas and claimed to be accredited media representatives to cover the Commonwealth Games. The group had travelled through Bangkok, where ABF Airline Liaison Officer (ALO) had flagged the group on suspicion that they may be “non-genuine travellers”.

After the incident, the Queensland deputy police commissioner, Bob Gee, had said that the incident was proof that the system to stop illegal arrivals using the Commonwealth Games as cover worked efficiently.

The commissioner further said that the network of ALOs at key overseas international Airports was efficient and it can identify travellers of concern and stop them from travelling or provide real-time information to alert colleagues onshore. The ABF was on high alert during the Commonwealth Games to prevent other incidents as well.

