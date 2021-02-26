Does this seem like a high time for us to back Atmanirbhar Apps? Indian minds are championing Make In India apps and we must be more encouraging to switch to such platforms.

Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Ministry released new OTT Guidelines to regulate content on Social Media as well as OTT Platforms. This has sparked a whole new row over the alleged regulation of the social media giants presence in India like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Indian Entrepreneurs have come up with various apps that serve as an alternative for all the social media giants like WhatsApp, Twitter, and other forums.

Does this seem like a high time for us to back Atmanirbhar Apps? Indian minds are championing Make In India apps and we must be more encouraging to switch to such platforms. Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder, Koo App exclusively said NewsX in an interview that they started the whole app last year just so that everybody in India irrespective of what language they speak. are able to express themselves. Koo app has crossed 3 Million users in India this year.

In the light of Galwan clash with China and after India banned 59 Chinese apps, Indian startups have stepped up to draft the available opportunities. It is time to support India’s own homegrown apps. Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Founder, Elyments App said in an exclusive interview with NewsX that Elyments is an app that is in the direct space as WhatsApp. The idea of the company is to become a social media super app in the days to come.

Several political leaders and celebrities, including Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, Devegowda, HD Kumaraswamy, Priyank Kharge have joined Koo.

Aprameya Radhakrishna said he is hopeful that in the coming days, personalities across the political spectrum will join Koo to connect with their regional audience.