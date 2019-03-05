Indian Mirage 2000 jets attacked Balakot after NTRO surveillance of Jaish camp confirmed 300 active targets: Twelve Mirage 2000, armed with Israel developed SPICE 2000 laser-guided bombs, were tasked to hit the terror camps after digital surveillance revealed that the Jaish camp was a high-value target for the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, reports said.

Indian Mirage 2000 jets attacked Balakot after NTRO surveillance of Jaish camp confirmed 300 active targets: Indian Mirage 2000 fighter jets jettisoned their laser-guided bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan’s Balakot after the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) confirmed about the presence of 300 mobile phone connections with active signal strength inside the facility on February 26, 2019. Twelve Mirage 2000 were tasked to hit the terror camps after digital surveillance revealed that the Jaish camp was a high-value target for the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, reports said.

The Balakot airstrike has snowballed into a political controversy after opposition leaders questioned the ruling NDA government over the success of the IAF strike for targeting Jaish terror training camp in Pakistan.

Reports said Pakistan is now working on erasing the digital footprint of the Pulwama terror attack with the help of Chinese cyber experts. Terrorists in Pakistan have developed their own mobile app to communicate among themselves and installed servers in Pakistan for this purpose. So it will be easier for them to delete the data from their servers to deny the involvement of Jaish terrorists in Pulwama terror attack.

On February 26, the Indian Air Force pilots destroyed the terror camps at three different locations in Pakistan by shelling six 1,000 kg bombs during a 19-minute- raid. In a media briefing, Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed that IAF had killed a large number of terrorists and trainers. He also made it clear that credible intelligence was received that the JeM was planning to carry out other suicide attacks in India after the Pulwama bombing on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 jawans.

Several Opposition leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and NCP MP Majeed Memon claimed that no one actually died in the attack carried out by the IAF. The Opposition leaders also asked the BJP-led central government it was an election gimmick ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

