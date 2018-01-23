Indian Mujahideen militant Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqeer Qureshi, who is accused in 2008 Gujarat bombings, will be brought to Gujarat for interrogation. He will be questioned about his role in serial bomb blasts that claimed 56 lives in Ahmedabad. Earlier, he was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire in Nepal, where he was living with forged documents.

Indian Mujahideen militant Tauqeer Qureshi, arrested by the Delhi Police on Saturday, will be brought to Gujarat for interrogation on his role in serial bomb blasts, killing 56 in Ahmedabad and other cities in the state, in 2008, a police official said on Monday. “Abdul Subhan Qureshi alias Tauqeer Qureshi…will be brought back to Gujarat for interrogation for his role in the 2008 serial blasts. He played a crucial role in these blasts which killed 56 people,” Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) JK Bhatt told the media.

“We are in constant touch with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-Special Cell and other officials of the Delhi Police. After obtaining a transfer warrant, we will get his custody and bring him back to the state… Our officials will soon be leaving for Delhi for that,” said JCP Bhatt. According to Bhat, Qureshi is an active member of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and was in constant touch with the Bhatkal brothers — Yaseen and Riyaz, and played a significant role in serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad and other cities.

He had attended SIMI meetings and later also those of the Mujahideen. He had also gone to Kerala in 2007 for training. He incited the youth in Juhapura, a Muslim ghetto in Ahmedabad, in 2003 and during a meeting in Halol-Pavagadh in 2008. “Qureshi had also spent some time in Vadodara and came in contact with Qayamuddin Kapadia. He played a role in selecting the places to plant the bombs in Gujarat cities. For his training and other activities, Qureshi has visited Pakistan thrice,” Bhatt added.

The 2008 Ahmedabad bombings were a series of 21 bomb blasts that hit Ahmedabad city on 26 July 2008, within a span of 70 minutes. The blasts were considered to be of low intensity and were similar to the Bangalore blasts, Karnataka which occurred the day before. Many television channels said that they had received an e-mail from the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen claiming responsibility for the terror attacks.