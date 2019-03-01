BSF arrests suspected Pakistan spy in Punjab's Ferozepur, seizes mobile phone with Pak SIM card from him: The alleged spy has been identified as a 21-year-old Mohammad Shahrukh. The BSF has also retrieved six other Pakistani phone numbers which allegedly belong to some wanted terrorists.

BSF arrests suspected Pakistan spy in Punjab’s Ferozepur, seizes mobile phone with Pak SIM card from him: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended an alleged Pakistani spy in India. A report in ANI stated that the man was nabbed in Ferozepur near India Pakistan border outpost, Maboke. He is an Indian national and hails from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. The reports also added that the police has seized a mobile phone with a Pakistani SIM card from his possession. It has also been reported that the mobile number was added to eight Pakistani WhatsApp groups.

The spy has been identified as a 21-year-old Mohammad Shahrukh. The BSF has also retrieved six other Pakistani phone numbers which allegedly belong to some wanted terrorists. He was arrested by the BSF when he was seen trying to click photos by wrapping himself in a bedsheet.

The Pakistani spy has been arrested by the BSF a few days after India launched a series of air strikes on terror camps based in Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan launched air strikes which India alleged targetted Indian military camps. The tensions between the two South Asian countries escalated after Pakistan took Indian Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman into custody.

