Indian Nationals Killed in Russia-Ukraine Conflict: MEA Urges Caution

Two Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army were reported to have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict between the two countries, Russia and Ukraine, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Indian Embassy in Moscow has been working diligently to ensure the swift repatriation of their mortal remains.

The MEA released an official statement on the issue on Tuesday. They expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and reffirmed their commitment towards bringing back the bodies as soon as possible. “We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains,” the statement read.

The Ministry went on to emphasise its proactive stance that aims at addressing the broader issue of Indian nationals enlisted in the Russian Army. “The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow, respectively, for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army,” the release stated.

The tragic death of the Indian Nationas has led the Ministry of External Affairs to issue a strong advisory to the Indian citizens. The Ministry urged them to exercise extreme caution when considering employment opportunities in Russia. “India has also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership,” their warning read

The situation of Indians being recruited by the Russian Army has been a concern for the MEA for several months. In March, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India has been in continuous communication with Russian authorities to secure the release and discharge of Indian nationals from military service. Addressing the issue, Jaiswal said, “Regarding Russia, as I told you earlier also, we are constantly in touch with Russian authorities. We have taken it up strongly for them to have our nationals released and discharged as early as possible.”

Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have also, reportedly, recently uncovered a significant human trafficking network, in connection with similar cases, that has been exploiting Indian nationals. According to the reports, this trafficking network has been found to be luring individuals with promises of lucrative jobs abroad, only to send them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone. The CBI’s investigation prompted simultaneous raids at 13 locations across India, including Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai, and Chennai.

According to the CBI, these traffickers operated through an organized network, using social media channels like YouTube and local contacts to attract Indian nationals with offers of high-paying jobs in Russia. The central agency’s crackdown, for the future, aims to dismantle this network and prevent further exploitation of unsuspecting individuals.

