Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post Chargeman in mechanic, ammunition and explosives. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 172 vacancies are to be filled.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of Chargeman (mechanic) and chargeman (ammunition and explosive) by the Indian Navy. Interested candidates can go and apply for the posts at the official website of Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 172 vacancies are to be filled. The application process for the same has started and will end on April 28, 2019, at 11:00 pm. All the applicants who meet the eligibility criteria are supposed to attempt the written examination which consists of 100 objective type questions. The exam dates for the recruitment are not announced by the Indian Navy. after the written examination, candidates will also have to appear for the document verification and fitness round.

Vacancy details for the Indian Navy Chargeman recruitment 2019:

Mechanic: 103 vacancies

Ammunition and explosives: 69 vacancies

Total: 172 vacancies

Eligibility for the Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

Age:

The upper age limit of the candidates is 30 years.

Education:

For the post of Chargeman (mechanic), candidates should possess a diploma in either mechanical, electronics, electrical or product engineering with two years of work experience.

For the post of Chargeman (ammunition and explosives), the candidates should possess a diploma in chemical engineering and two years of work experience.

Steps to apply for the Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Navy, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: Move the cursor on the tab saying Join Navy and select the ways to join option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Tap the civilian sub-option from the ways to join option.

Step 4: Tap the option you want to apply for, i.e., chargeman (mechanic) or chargeman (ammunition and explosive).

Step 5: Register yourself in order to get the registration number.

Step 6: Log-in using the provided registration details.

Step 7: Fill the form and upload all the required documents.

Step 8: Make the payment.

Fee for the Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

Applicants need to pay an examination fee of Rs 205. Those belonging to the reserved category including SC, ST, PwD, ex-serviceman category and females will not be charged an application fee.

Payscale for the Indian Navy recruitment 2019:

The shortlisted candidates will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 34,500 to Rs 1,12,400.

