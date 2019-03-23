Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has invited the application for the pilot, education, observer and other posts. Candidates can apply through the official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov. before April 5 2019. Unmarried couples are accepted for the post of PSC

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019: Indian Navy has started accepting the applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Education Branch and Executive Branch (Pilot/Observer entry) . Indian navy requires unmarried male candidates for the post of the Permanent Commission (PC) in Executive Branch (Logistics Cadre). The recruitment will be started from Jan 2020 at the Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala. According to the eligibility criteria in the fields, Candidates can apply. Indian Navy Short Service Commission (SSC) and Permanent service commission Officers Recruitment 2019 will start accepting the online application form from March 16 continues till April 5 2019.

Details regarding the important dates of the recruitment:

The online application will start accepting from March 16, 2019 The last date for submitting the online application form is April 5, 2019

Details regarding available post for the recruitment:

For the post of Observer – 06 Posts

For the post of Pilot (MR) – 03 Posts

For the post of Pilot (Other than MR) – 5 Posts

For the post of Logistics – 15 Posts

For the post of education – 24 Posts

Details regarding the Educational Qualification of the posts:

For the post of Observer, Pilot (MR), Pilot (Other than MR) :

Candidate must hold B.E./B.Tech Degree in any discipline (with Physics & Maths in 12th standard).

For the post of Logistics:

Candidate must hold BE/B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or MBA with First Class or B.Sc / B.Com / B.Sc.(IT) First class and a PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management or MCA / M.Sc (IT) with First Class.

For the post of Education:

Candidate must hold a relevant degree in BE/B.Tech/M.Sc./MA

Procedures regarding the application of the job post:

Cy to the post through the online mode on or before 5 April 2019. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

Step1: Visit the official website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the career option given on the home page

Step 3: Follow the instruction given there

