Friday, August 23, 2024

Indian Navy Resumes Search for Missing Trainer Aircraft in Jharkhand

Indian Navy Resumes Search for Missing Trainer Aircraft in Jharkhand

The Indian Navy resumed its search efforts on Friday for the missing trainer aircraft that disappeared after taking off from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on August 20. The operation, which had been suspended at 6 pm on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, continues with the aid of a 19-member team from Visakhapatnam, dispatched in response to a request from the Seraikela-Kharswan district administration.

The missing aircraft, a Cessna 152 owned by a private aviation company, was reported to have gone down in the Chandil dam. The bodies of the two individuals on board—trainee pilot Shubhrodeep Dutta and his instructor, Captain Jeet Satru Anand—were recovered from the reservoir on Thursday.

“The search operation was briefly halted yesterday due to inclement weather, but we have resumed our efforts today with the Indian Navy’s assistance,” an official stated. The team is now focused on locating the exact position of the aircraft using advanced Sonic Navigation and Ranging technology.

ALSO READ: MEA Clarifies Flood Concerns In Bangladesh; Rejects Claims Of Tripura’s Dumbur Dam Involvement

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, Directorate of Flying Training, and Directorate of Airworthiness, has launched an investigation into the crash. Preliminary findings have yet to be released.

What happened?

According to a statement from Alchemist Aviation, the company that owns the aircraft registered as VT-TAJ, it is premature to determine the cause of the crash. The aircraft was reported to have 80 liters of fuel, providing a flying time of 4 hours and 30 minutes, while the planned flight duration was 1 hour.

The aircraft lost contact with the Jamshedpur Air Traffic Control Tower around 11:10 am on Tuesday. The plane was equipped with an engine from the original equipment manufacturer and had a valid airworthiness certificate issued by the DGCA.

Initially, local authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were involved in the search operations before the Indian Navy took over. The Navy’s deployment of specialized equipment aims to pinpoint the aircraft’s location and provide further insights into the incident.

Also Read: CBI To Supreme Court: Evidence In Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case Was Altered

addBlock

Recent Post

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar To Host IIFA Awards 2024; Event To Be Held In Abu Dhabi

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar To Host IIFA Awards 2024; Event To Be Held In...

Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Appears In Sealdah Court

Kolkata Doctor Rape And Murder Case: Accused Sanjay Roy Appears In Sealdah Court

Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Sanjay Roy Stalking Victim On August 8

Kolkata Rape-Murder: CCTV Footage Shows Sanjay Roy Stalking Victim On August 8

Ram Charan Reveals His Favourite Actor Is Suriya And Named THIS Actress As His Favourite

Ram Charan Reveals His Favourite Actor Is Suriya And Named THIS Actress As His Favourite

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park Reports Elephant Carcass Found; Suspected Tiger Kill

Assam’s Kaziranga National Park Reports Elephant Carcass Found; Suspected Tiger Kill

YSRCP Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Injured Workers After Andhra Factory Blast

YSRCP Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Visits Injured Workers After Andhra Factory Blast

Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Has Issues With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal After Earlier Taking A Dig At Kabir Singh

Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Has Issues With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal After Earlier Taking A Dig...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox