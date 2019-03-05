Indian Navy slams Pakistan for spreading propaganda of submarine entering Pakistani waters: Indian Navy on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for spreading propaganda after later claimed that they detected and successfully foiled an attempt of Indian submarine entering their waters on Monday night. The Indian Navy said that from the last several days, Pakistan has indulged in propaganda.

Indian Navy slams Pakistan for spreading propaganda of submarine entering Pakistani waters: The Indian Navy on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for spreading propaganda after later claimed that they detected and successfully foiled an attempt of Indian submarine entering from their waters on Monday night. The Indian Navy said that from the last several days, Pakistan has indulged in propaganda and spread of misinformation. Maintaining that the navy does not take cognizance of Pakistan’s propaganda, it said that the deployment remains undeterred.

Earlier, director general of Pakistan Navy’s public relations claimed that the Indian submarine was detected in the country’s maritime zone on March 04 and they used specialised skills to foil Indian attempt.

Pakistan’s Navy claimed that they did not destroy the submarine as they wanted to give peace a chance. It added that the naval forces are continuously monitoring the counterpart navy units. Islamabad said that its navy would keep defending the country’s naval border and they possess the capability to respond to any aggression. Pakistan also claimed that the detected submarine is one of the latest submarines of Indian Navy.

The Pakistani claim comes a week after Indian Air Force’s (IAF) air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot area of Pakistan. In the pre-dawn air strikes around 300 terrorists were eliminated including dozens of commanders and recruiters.

