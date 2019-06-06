Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2019: The applications have been invited for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in its Executive (IT) in the technical branches under the University Entry Scheme (UES), by the Indian Navy. The course will begin in June 2020 on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process will begin from June 7. The last date to apply is June 27, 2019. Interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Short Service Commission (SSC) officers in its Executive (IT) and technical branches under the University Entry Scheme (UES), for the course beginning in June 2020 on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The process of the registration process will begin from June 7 and the last date to apply is June 27, 2019. The interested candidates can apply for the same through the official website.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

The applicant should be in the final year of regular BE/B Tech or integrated degree course in Information Technology/ Computer Science Engineering/ Computer Engineering for Executive Branch and Mechanical Engineering/ Marine Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Aeronautical Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering in the Engineering branch, and Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering/ Power Engineering/ Avionics Engineering for the Technical branch, from an AICTE-recognised university. It should have obtained minimum 60 per cent aggregate marks till the pre-final year till fifth semester of BE/B.Tech and seventh semester of five year integrated course.

The applicants should be born between 2 July 1996 and 1 July 1999 and both dates are inclusive.

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit to the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link which says ‘apply online’, on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the tab ‘register’. Fill all the relevant details. Click on the tab submit.

Step 5: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 6: Fill the form. Upload the images

Indian Navy recruitment 2019: Salary

The pay scale for a sub-lieutenant (level 10) will be in the range of Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,10,700. For a Lieutenant (level 10B), the pay would vary from between Rs 61,300 and Rs 1,20,900. While a Lieutenant Commander (level 11) will receive a pay of Rs 69,400 – Rs 1,36,900. A Commander (level 12A) will be eligible of a pay scale of Rs 1,21,200- Rs 2,12,400.

