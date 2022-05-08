Indian Navy's First Training Squadron has arrived in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah for an overseas deployment.

Indian Navy in a statement said that the ships arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of a five-nation overseas deployment and will stay for four days.

Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, senior officer of the First Training Squadron, and commanding officers of the following Indian ships paid a courtesy call on Rear Admiral Yahya Bin Mohammed Al-Assiri, Western Fleet Commander of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The meeting between commanders also reviewed bilateral naval cooperation and training projects between the two countries, according to the statement.

Jeddah is a port city on the Red Sea coast, halfway between the Suez Canal and the Gulf of Aden.

Indian Navy, in particular, undertakes anti-piracy operations in the region on a regular basis, with the Indian Navy’s INS Kolkata visiting Djibouti from May 4 to 7 as part of an anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden.

Since October 2008, Indian Navy warships have been stationed in the Gulf of Aden on an anti-piracy patrol to ensure the safe transit of trade boats, the Navy announced on Twitter.