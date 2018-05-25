Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Narendra Modi government on Friday at India News Manch. The senior leader raised many important issues including increased bank NPAs, decreasing MSP, petrol prices, national security issues, Doklam and Pathankote attack. Congress leader said that common man of the country is facing problems at every end due to high taxes.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday participated in ITV Network’s conclave India News Manch and slammed Narendra Modi led-BJP government. The senior Congress man raised many important issues including increased bank NPAs, petrol prices, national security issues, Doklam and Pathankote attack. In conversation with Indian News’ Editor-in-Chief Deepak Chaurasia, Randeep Surjewala targeted Narendra Modi saying the BJP government has taken 10 lakh crore rupees from the people in name of taxes. MSP has been decreased; NPAs are increasing day by day.

Rahul Gandhi’s close aide added that the people of the country are facing problems at every end. In view to increasing petrol price, Surjewala said, people of the country cannot bear the burden of petrol anymore. Prime Minister should do something to give relief to the common man.

In cognizance to the national security Serjewala said, PM dined with Pakistan’s Prime Minister and an immediate Pathankot attack happened. So far our 370 soldiers, 270 civilians have died at border.

After Pakistan, Congress spokesperson talked about the tensions with China and said they have build a road in Doklam and Modi government did nothing. Prime Minister visited China, talked about everything but not about countries safety.

Further in his speech Surjewala added about the nuclear deal with Iran. He said the deal was convinced at our time and the BJP was against it and now PM Modi is praising himself.

Answering a question about recent Karnataka assembly elections, Congress spokesperson also made allegation of horse trading against BJP chief Amit Shah. “BJP says we made government in Karnataka in alliance with JDS that’s wrong and when BJP did the same in Goa and Manipur, It was fair?”

Surjewala concluded his speech by saying minorities in the country are today feeling as the second class citizen.

