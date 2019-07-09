With the announcement of the government's move in the Union finance budget to increase the custom duty on newsprint by 10%, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has sought an urgent intervention from the government to withdraw the move in the bid to save the industry.

The officiating secretary general of the Indian Newspaper Society Mary Paul in a statement said that the publishers of newspapers and magazines are already facing severe financial burdens and challenges due to falling advertisement revenues, higher publication costs and the impact of digital onslaught over them. Hence in such a scenario, the secretary added that the additional surge in custom duties will further deeper losses especially for small and medium newspapers, with many of them will be forced to shut down ahead of this move.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Friday announced in the Union Budget that a 10% custom duty will be imposed on imported newsprint and lightweight coated paper used for printing of newspapers and magazines. Seeking urgent intervention from the government, the INS has now asked for scrapping this unbearable burden inflated on them.

Set up in the year 1939, INS is an independent press organisation which authenticates the circulation figures of newspapers/periodicals in India. It is a regulatory body working to protect the interests of newspaper and print media industry by highlighting the issues and problems faced by them. INS consists of owners and publishers of print media who deliberate and bring the problems faced by the print industry in the public domain.

