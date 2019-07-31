Pakistan High Commission in an official statement said it has issued visas to over 500 Indian pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Nankana Sahib for Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.

Pakistan in what looks like a diplomatic gesture has allowed a special group of Indian pilgrims to travel to Nankana Sahib on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. Pakistan High Commission in a statement said a special jatha (group) of more than 500 Indian Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan earlier this morning. The pilgrims will head to Guru Nanak’s birth place Nankana Sahib to celebrate his birth anniversary on Thursday.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued visas to the pilgrims under the framework of Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. The statement also read that Pakistan was honoured to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib. Besides issuance of visas to Indian pilgrims, Pakistan government was taking several initiatives including opening of Kartarpur Corridor for which the second round of talks concluded successfully this month.

The opening of Kartarpur Corridor and several other initiatives have once again opened the scope of talks between India and Pakistan amid the escalating tensions between the two nations especially after the February 14 Pulwama attack.

On July 14, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Pakistan agreed to build a bridge for pilgrims to travel to Pakistan’s Kartarpur Sahib and that 80% of India’s demands were fulfilled. Likewise, India too offered to make the corridor operational in November this year. Pakistan in tandem with India’s demands agreed to allow 5,000 Indian pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the corridor everyday.

While for special occasions the number of pilgrims to travel through the corridor will be 10,000 which includes not just Indian nationals but also Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) holding OCI cards, stated MEA.

Other requests approved by Pakistan was that of visa-free access of Kartarpur corridor to the Indian pilgrims. India also requested Pakistan to allow pilgrims in a group or as individuals throughout the year, seven days a week.

