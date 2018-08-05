Union Minister Piyush Goyal has proposed a higher rank and new pay scale for Railway General Managers. The Railway Minister's new step will make General Managers equivalent to Central government secretaries.

Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday proposed a higher rank and pay scale for the Railway General Managers (RGM). As per the reports, the Railway Minister’s new step will make General Managers equivalent to Central government secretaries. This is the second time in last 3 years that Railways has proposed such steps for general managers. The same was suggested by former Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in 2015 to the pay commission.

Today through the proposal Piyush Goyal informed that administrative changes including the introduction of posts in the Railway Board to exclusively focus on safety issues and upgradation of the post of the zonal GMs.

Goyal has proposed that GMs, who are each responsible for one of the 16 zones of the Indian Railways, should now have the rank of state chief secretaries and director general of police.

A railway top official said, “This would ensure better coordination between departments — states and Zonal railways as the top officials in the state (the Chief Secretary) and the Zonal Railways (the GMs) would be of the same rank as the rank of secretaries to the Union government.”

He also added that often the GMs whose jurisdiction spreads across states have to deal with the chief secretaries and we believe that they should be at par for them to work out issues.

