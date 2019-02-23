Indian Railways all set to launch special train to Gujarat's Statue of Unity: The special train to Guarat's Statue of Unity, which will run from Chandigarh covering all the Pilgrimages such as Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga near Indore, covering up Shirdi Sai Baba Darshan, Trimbakeshwar in Nashik and Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad, will offer every customer 7 nights and 8 days tour package.

The Statue of Unity is a massive statue The Indian Railways ready to launch a special train to Gujarat's Statue of Unity from March 4, for benefiting tourist visit.

Indian Railways all set to launch special train to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity: The Indian Railways is ready to run a special train to Gujrat’s Statue of Unity from March 4 for benefiting tourists. To promote trade through tourism, the Gujarat government took steps to develop the infrastructure within a short span of five months.

The special train, which will run from Chandigarh covering all the Pilgrimages such as Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga near Indore, covering up Shirdi Sai Baba Darshan, Trimbakeshwar in Nashik and Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Aurangabad, will offer every customer 7 nights and 8 days tour package. This train has been launched under Centre’s the Bharat Darshan Tour Scheme. Tourist will have to shell out Rs 7,560 per person to avail the benefits of the tour package. The tour package is being conducted by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC).

During their journey, tourists can board and de-board at stations like Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kanal, Panipat, Delhi, Jaipur, and Alwar.

Railways to run a special train to Statue of Unity Read @ANI Story| https://t.co/gkUh8KJdrF pic.twitter.com/ZE757Rmpau — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 23, 2019

The Statue of Unity is a massive statue of statesman and independence activist Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A special tribute was given to the Iron Man on India, who united 562 princely states of India to form the single large Union of India. The project was first announced in 2010 and the construction of statue started in October after that in the year 2018 the statue has been unveiled by PM Narendra Modi.

Interested tourists can book tickets online by installing Bharat Darshan link on the IRCTC Mobile App on their mobile phone or through www.irctctoursm.com.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More