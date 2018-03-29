For the 90,000 vacancies that existed before the new announcement, Indian Railways department has received a total of two crore applications so far and the numbers will only rise given the deadline of March 31, 2018, for online registration. The online exam will be held for about 90,000 posts in group C and group D, and for 9,500 openings in Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Indian Railways on Wednesday announced 20,000 extra vacancies in the department in order to create more employment opportunities. According to the information released by the railways department led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the existing 90,000 vacancies will be increased to 1,10,000 after the latest hike. If the reports are to be believed, the advertisements for the new vacancies will be rolled out in the month of May this year.

As per the infographic released by the railways, the new vacancies will include 11,000 posts for assistant loco pilots and technicians (L-1 and L-2 categories). The remaining 9,000 will be for sub-inspectors and constables in Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF). It was also stated that around 50% reservation will be provided to women for the sub-inspector and constable posts.

Also Read: Air India Maharaja on the auction block as govt invites Expression of Interest to sell 76% stake

For the 90,000 vacancies that existed before the new announcement, Indian Railways department has received a total of two crore applications so far and the numbers will only rise given the deadline day of March 31, 2018 for online registration. The online exam will be held for about 90,000 posts in group C and group D, and for 9,500 openings in RPF.

Before announcing the hike in railway vacancies, the department also talked about improving travel safety for passengers, avoiding derailment, electrification and modernisation of the Indian railways using cutting-edge technologies. The move is seen as the Centre’s attempt to woo the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha polls that are to be held in 2019.

Also Read: Govt extends deadline for linking of Aadhaar with welfare schemes to June 30

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App