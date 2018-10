Diwali and Chhath Puja special trains: With Diwali and Chhath Puja just around the corner, a maximum number of special trains (both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned are operating from Delhi's Anand Vihar station. The tickets can be booked directly at railway booking counters or through the IRCTC website- ircrc.co.in. Indian Railways is operating several trains from New Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations to Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Barauni, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Jayanagar, Pune and Patna.

Train running from New Delhi station:

1) New Delhi-Barauni-New Delhi AC Special Express (Train No 04404): The special train is running between New Delhi-Barauni and Barauni-New Delhi from October 16 till November 17. At 19.25 every Tuesday and Friday, the train departs from New Delhi station. Barauni-New Delhi Express (Train No 04403) departs from Barauni station at 21.35 on every Wednesday and Saturday.

Trains running from Delhi Junction:

1) Delhi Junction-Muzaffarpur-Delhi Junction Express: Delhi Junction-Muzaffarpur Express (Train No 04030) departs from Delhi Junction at 13.45 every Wednesday and Saturday while Muzaffarpur-Delhi Junction Express (Train No 04029) departs from Muzaffarpur station at 14.30 on every Thursday and Sunday.

2) Delhi Junction-Darbhanga-Delhi Junction AC Special Express: (Begins operation from Nov 5) The Delhi Junction-Darbhanga AC Special Express (Train No 04024) departs from Delhi Junction at 11.15 on every Monday while the Darbhanga-Delhi Junction AC Special Express (Train No 04023) departs from Darbhanga station at 12.00 on every Tuesday.

Trains running from Anand Vihar station:

1) Anand Vihar- Jayanagar-Anand Vihar AC Special Express (Train No 04042): Anand Vihar- Jayanagar AC Special Express (Train No 04042) is a Holiday Special (HSP) which is running between Anand Vihar Terminal (ANVT) and Jaynagar (JYG) from October 16. At 00.10 on Tuesday, the train departs from Anand Vihar and reaches Jayanagar after covering a distance of 1231 kilometres. At 01:35 the same train (04041) departs from Jaynagar and at 00:10 and arrives at Anand Vihar Terminal. 04041 Jyg-anvt Exp Spl has total 14 stopping station like Samastipur Jn (SPJ), Bakhtiyarpur Jn (BKP), Buxar (BXR) etc. between both source and destination stations.

2) Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Special Express: Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Express (Train No 04002) departs from Anand Vihar at 16.55 on every Thursday while the Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Special Express (Train No 04001) departs from Bhagalpur station at 17.30 on every Friday.

3) Anand Vihar-Patna-Anand Vihar AC Special Express: Anand Vihar-Patna AC Special Express (Train No 04022) departs from Anand Vihar station at 00.10 every Saturday while the Patna-Anand Vihar AC Special Express (Train No ) departs from Patna station at 14.10 every Saturday.

4) Anand Vihar-Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar AC Special Express: Anand Vihar-Gorakhpur AC Special Express (Train No 04046) departs from Anand Vihar station at 22.20 on every Saturday while the Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar AC Special Express (Train No 04045) departs from Gorakhpur station at 17.25 on every Sunday.

5) Anand Vihar-Gaya-Anand Vihar Special Express: (Begins operation from Nov 10) The Anand Vihar-Gaya Special Express (Train No 04044) departs from Anand Vihar station at 00.10 on every Sunday while the Gaya-Anand Vihar Special Express (Train No 04043) departs from Gaya station at 23.20 every Sunday.

Train running from Hazrat Nizamuddin station:

1) Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin AC Superfast Express: The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune AC Superfast Express (Train No 04418) departs from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 21.35 on every Tuesday while Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Train No 04417) departs from Pune station at 05.15 on every Thursday.

