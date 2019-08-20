Indian Railways: Railway is willing to change the online booking system and looking forward to handing it over to IRCTC completely. Read more

Indian Railways: In order to prevent a mutual collision in Railway Passenger Reservation System (PRS), the Ministry of Railways has proposed to hand it over to IRCTC completely. Currently, only the online version of PRS is with IRCTC. While the window or counter booking centre is with the Railway Information Systems (CRIS). Now both of these will be with IRCTC.

In this regard, CRIS Managing Director (MD) and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of IRCTC have been issued circulars on behalf of Railway Board. In this circular issued by Transformation Directorate, the PRS has been asked to transfer the functions of PRS to IRCTC and some of CRIS staff also to IRCTC for fully adopting the New Age Ticketing System. While giving details of how this process will be done in the circular, Chris and IRCTC have been asked to send their comments.

According to sources, the handover of the PRS to IRCTC is primarily to promote online bookings and to limit window tickets and ultimately eliminate them altogether. This will eliminate the need for thousands of employees engaged in PRS and can be used for other more urgent tasks. This process has already started with the reduction of the official PRS counters of the Railways and the appointment of private agents. As part of the corporatisation, IRCTC will take over the full responsibility of PRS and its staff will now handle official counters.

More than 12 lakh tickets are booked daily under the Passenger Reservation System, designed by Chris. Of these, 68 per cent tickets are booked online through the website of IRCTC. While the remaining 32 per cent of tickets are purchased through windows or counters, which are directly operated by the Railways. At present, there are more than 13 thousand PRS counters at 3400 places in the country.

During the year 2018-19, about 14 lakh passengers arranged for the journey by train through online booking of about 8 lakh tickets daily. In comparison, only 3 lakh tickets were collected from windows or counters. These tickets were purchased for the journey of 6.5 lakh people.

