Indian Railways has announced a new structure for carrying free luggage. As per reports, the passengers will now have to pay extra charges for the extra luggage. The passengers will now be allowed to carry up to 70 Kgs in First AC, 50 Kgs in First Class/AC-2 tier, 40 Kgs in AC 3-tier/AC Chair Car/Sleeper Class and 35 Kgs in Second Class compartment.

The Indian Railways may soon charge passengers for carrying luggage over the limit of the new structure. As per reports, the railways will now allow limited luggage to be carried for free while travelling. The passengers now have to pay extra charges for the extra luggage, say reports. The information was shared by the Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain in reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

An official statement from India Railways reads, “Passengers are allowed to book and carry excess luggage beyond free allowance, with them in the compartment up to the maximum prescribed class-wise limit on payment of charges at 1.5 times of luggage rate.”

The Indian Railway will now allow passengers to carry up to 70 Kgs in First AC, 50 Kgs in First Class/AC-2 tier, 40 Kgs in AC 3-tier/AC Chair Car/Sleeper Class and 35 Kgs in Second Class compartment.

Earlier, the railways had announced that they are planning to hike the fares and will be implemented soon. The ministry can take this decision to cover for the cost of linen.

ALSO READ: RRB Group C Recruitment 2018 Ist stage CBT exam section wise marks details released

Not only in Garib Rath trains, the rise in fare could happen in other trains having AC coaches in order to maintain linen cost. Reports say that the cost of maintaining the bedroll kits or linen has not been revised since over a decade.

ALSO READ: IBPS RRB Admit Card 2018: Officers scale 1 prelims hall ticket to be released soon @ ibps.in

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More