In what could be perceived as an attempt to bring people a little closer to their ancient times, the Indian Railways has recently announced a launch of a new train, Sri Ramayana Express. The services of Ramayana Express are likely to begin from November 14 from Delhi. The new train will cover all the important locations associated with Hindu epic, Ramayana. From November 14, the Ramayana Express will cover Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Confirming the reports of the special Ramayana train, an IRCTC official said that a trip with Sri Ramayana Express would cost a passenger Rs 15,120. The train will cover all the locations associated with Hindu epic, Ramayana.

The journey to all locations associated with Ramayana will be covered in a time span of 16 days. The train will start from Safdarjung Railway station and will make its first stop at Lord Ram’s birth place in Ayodhya. As per reports some of the other stops will be Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

During their journey, the passengers will be provided with meals during their journey. The passengers will be allotted Dharamshala for their stay. apart from food and lodging, the ticket cost will also cover the sightseeing and transfers cost.

The railways will further sponsor the road trip from station to the pilgrimage site.

The IRCTC official added that ass the passengers wanting to go to Sri Lanka will be flown to Colombo from Chennai. With plan still being in a development stage, the railway authorities still have not fixed a particular timetable for the Sri Ramayana Express.

An official said that the schedule of the train is not fixed. Depending on the response railways receive from the people, they may increase its frequency.

