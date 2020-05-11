Indian Railways (IRCTC) online train ticket bookings have started @irctc.co.in or IRCTC mobile app. Below are train timings and schedule for the special trains.

Indian Railways online train ticket bookings have been started on IRCTC’s (Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Cooperation) website @ irctc.co.in today at 6pm. The 15 pair of trains will be run to help migrant workers to reach home back. These special trains will run between New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

An official told media that passengers will be allowed to book tickets online only through IRCTC website or mobile app. He added that no passenger will be allowed to book ticket from the counter on any railway station or booking center.

Here are the timings for special trains run by Indian railways to help migrant and starnded workers.

.@RailMinIndia announces timings of 15 pair of special trains (thirty trains) that shall be operated w.e.f. 12th May, 2020 in a graded manner 🚂 🚃🚃🚃 Check here 👉 https://t.co/3n8PFwjZPE pic.twitter.com/bb2zj2KQPC — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) May 11, 2020

