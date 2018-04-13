The Indian Railways which is known for its dirty washroom, cheap quality of food, and lurching of rats and cockroaches, announced on Thursday, April 12, that more than one lakh bio-toilets have been installed in Indian trains since 2011. With steps like ‘Clean My Coach’, ‘Coach Mitra’ Railways ministry has come up with many initiatives to improve the condition of the Indian train

That even if the caterer was giving less variety it was OK, but the quality should be maintained: Piyush Goyal

The Railway Ministry headed by Piyush Goyal on Thursday, April 12, announced that more than one lakh bio-toilets have been installed in Indian trains since 2011. According to the statement by the ministry, “Presently, railways has commissioned and operating 27 sections as Green Corridors. All the trains plying on these sections are running with coaches equipped with bio-toilets.”. In order to keep the coaches as well as washrooms clean, the Railway Ministry in a written reply in the Upper House has come up with many steps like ‘Clean My Coach’, ‘Coach Mitra’

Other than cleanliness, food on trains has always been a major source of complaint, addressing on the problem of the quality of food, Goyal said, “That even if the caterer was giving less variety it was OK, but the quality should be maintained.” He also said that there should be an exit policy the Indian railways if the caterer wanted to discontinue the services. The Indian Railways has gained much condemnation for its dirty trains, and even dirtier washrooms and also the low quality of food.

#indian railway is in worst condition. No one is liable . Train# 22410 is running late by almost 5 hours. In summer… What will happen in winter. Wake up #indian railway — Shafiq Ahmad (@ShafiqA18148162) April 7, 2018

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi turns down Rs 78,000 crore rail project, asks authorities to explore indigenous technologies

@RailMinIndia Journey by a passenger train in India is nothing less than a nightmare. Train no 57563 has hardly covered a distance of an hour in last four hours. #Indian #Railways #notontrack #Horrible #piyushGoyal — Dattaniket Vasekar (@vasekarsir) April 9, 2018

The cheap quality of food, unclean toilets, and things like bad mattresses have always been some of the problems passenger face in the Indian trains. According to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the food sold at the Indian railways’ stations is “unfit for human consumption”. The report was prepared after inspecting 74 stations and as many as 80 trains, covering the period from 2013-16. It was mentioned of unpurified water taps used to make beverages, unwashed dustbins, and rats and cockroaches lurching at catering units in trains and stations. Adding further to the issues, the report stated, “Articles unsuitable for human consumption, contaminated foodstuff, recycled foodstuff, shelf life expired packaged and bottled items, unauthorised brands of water bottles, etc, were offered for sale on stations.”

ALSO READ:

Minister @PiyushGoyal, from Anshan venue in Thane, had a video conference with railway caterers to ensure that passengers get the best quality food in Railways. pic.twitter.com/Dnf3NqLLZ5 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) April 12, 2018

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi asks Railways to review its 100% electrification plan: Sources

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App