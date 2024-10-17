Indian Railways Reduces Advance Reservation Period To 60 Days Starting November 1, 2024

Indian Railways has reduced the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from the current 120 days to 60 days, effective from November 1, 2024, excluding the date of travel, the Ministry of Railways announced in a statement.

The Ministry stated that the change in ARP aims to encourage genuine passengers in the booking process. This decision is expected to help the Railway Board better understand the actual demand for rail travel in India. It was observed that approximately 21 percent of reservations made for the 61 to 120-day period were being cancelled.

Additionally, 5 percent of passengers neither cancelled their tickets nor travelled, contributing to the ‘No Show’ trend, which influenced the decision. The change will also assist Indian Railways in planning special trains more efficiently during peak seasons.

This policy change is designed to improve ticket availability for genuine passengers and minimise cancellations and no-shows, which lead to the wastage of reserved berths.

Indian Railways regularly adjusts its ARP policy in response to evolving reservation trends and passenger uncertainties.

Certain daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, will continue to have shorter advance reservation periods.

The 365-day ARP limit for foreign tourists remains unchanged.

All bookings made under the 120-day ARP before October 31, 2024, will remain valid.

Reservations made beyond the new 60-day ARP will still be eligible for cancellation.

With a shorter ARP, passengers are expected to have better clarity in their travel plans, reducing the current 21% cancellation rate.

The last revision to the ARP, extending it to 120 days from 60, was implemented on January 1, 2015.

Historically, the ARP was as short as 30 days between September 1, 1995, and January 31, 1998.

The new policy also seeks to address issues related to passengers not showing up without cancelling their tickets, which can lead to impersonation and fraud.

Indian Railways urges all passengers to take note of this change and encourages them to book early within the revised ARP to ensure smooth travel planning.

A 60-day booking window is likely to reduce ticket hoarding, making more tickets available for genuine travellers.

